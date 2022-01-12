Advertisement

Coach K to miss Duke’s game at Wake Forest due to non-COVID-19 related illness

Scheyer will coach Blue Devils against Demon Deacons
Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski won’t coach in Wednesday night’s game at Wake Forest due to an undisclosed illness.

The school announced that the retiring Hall of Famer won’t be on the sideline due to a ``non-COVID-related virus.’’

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be acting head coach for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in this game. Scheyer has been designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season.

Scheyer coached the Blue Devils last season in a narrow win against Boston College. That came as Krzyzewski and his wife followed quarantine protocols due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19.

