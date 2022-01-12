Attorney General Josh Stein shares solutions to problems North Carolinians face
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein sat down with WITN Tuesday to discuss some of the biggest statewide issues his office is responding to.
These issues include the price gouging of COVID-19 at-home test kits, international scam calls, and the opioid crisis.
With more COVID-19 tests on the way to North Carolina, Stein said his office has had reports of price gouging. He wants North Carolinians to be on the lookout for extremely high test prices.
“At-home tests are a really important part of our getting beyond the pandemic. We’ve had reports of sellers charging really high prices for these tests which are important for our health and safety,” Stein said.
The attorney general is asking people who see price-gouging to let his office know by calling the North Carolina Department of Justice at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or visiting the department’s website here.
As it relates to international phone scams, Stein said he has led a coalition of 51 attorneys general on both parties to urge the Federal Communications Commission to tighten up the rules that apply to the telephone companies that carry the traffic of international robocallers.
“We believe the phone companies themselves can help choke off the calls and give us all peace and quiet,” Stein said.
And Stein is working to promote the wellbeing of those dealing with the opioid epidemic too.
He said his office led the national negotiations with the three major pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen) and Johnson & Johnson to get treatment and recovery services to North Carolinians who are struggling with opioid addiction.
