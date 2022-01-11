Advertisement

Wake County tops list of state counties with most COVID-19 cases, Halifax County second

(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
N.C. (WITN) - Wake County has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases of all North Carolina counties with 4,257 cases per 100,000 persons.

A map provided by the Halifax County Health Department also shows that Halifax County is the county with the second-highest number with 4,147 cases per 100,000 residents.

The data includes cases over a 14-day period from Dec. 27th to Jan. 9th.

Several counties in Eastern Carolina, including Chowan County and Washington County, also have case counts above 3,000 cases per 100,000 persons. Pitt County has 2,744 cases per 100,000 residents.

North Carolina number of COVID-19 total cases per 100,000 persons by county
North Carolina number of COVID-19 total cases per 100,000 persons by county(Halifax County Health Department)

The Halifax Count Health Department reminds people to protect each other by wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart from one another, and washing/disinfecting hands frequently.

