Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Norfolk Southern freight train crashed into a section of a new mobile home that was being pulled across railroad tracks in Stanly County on Tuesday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. at the Clayton Richfield plant just off Highway 52 in Richfield.

It appeared that the train struck the mobile home near the rear of the structure. No injuries were reported and the incident did not affect traffic on Highway 52.

Avery Mauldin works at AutoZone and was nearby when it happened.

“I saw the firetruck across the street and wondered what was going on and then I saw the mobile home disintegrated and then I saw the train going through it and I thought lord have mercy, what in the world happened there,” Mauldin said.

Just up the road at North Stanly Automotive, Ronald Kern was talking about it.

“It’s the kind of thing you see on your TV but not in your hometown,” Kern said, “and the whole town was like ‘eh, okay.’”

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. An initial report indicated that the train was traveling at approximately 10 miles-an-hour at the time of the impact.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.