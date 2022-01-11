Sports Spotlight: North Pitt’s Pettaway grows confidence and basketball skills to become Panthers senior leader

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt girls basketball is having a great season. 11-2 so far with many of those wins coming against premier programs in higher classes. A big part of their success has been senior leader Aquarius Pettaway. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My brother played basketball. He got me playing,” says North Pitt senior Aquarius Pettaway.

The little sister of two big brothers,

“They are like a big support system to me,” says Aquarius.

North Pitt senior Aquaraius Pettaway has grown up through basketball.

“I had low self-esteem, low confidence when I first started playing,” says Pettaway, “As I’ve played, and the people in my corner, they help me build my confidence.”

Confidence has changed her role on the team over her four years with the Panthers.

“When I first started playing, my ninth grade year, I wasn’t a big scorer so I had to play defense to come out,” says Pettaway, “I had to play defense.”

Aquarius grew from a defender role to an all-around post player.

“I am a very physical player,” says Aquarius, “I am a scorer. You want me to score, I will score. You want me to get the rebound, I’m going to get the rebound.”

“She brings it every practice, every game,” says North Pitt head coach Antwon Pittman, “She’s had a double double the last seven games. Last game she had 20 points, 21 rebounds. She’s a very big piece of this team, this program.”

Aquarius has become the senior new head coach Antwon Pittman needed.

“Sweet person. She was one of my senior leaders. Anything I ask, anything I need to get out to the team, she gets it done,” says Pittman, “Definitely lean on her a lot.”

Part of a great group of teammates who’s goals together are nothing short of champions.

“I want to win states,” says Aquarius, “I haven’t gotten a ring yet. I want a ring.”

And for Pettaway the basketball goals won’t stop in March as she has gotten it done both on the court and in the classroom.

“I am playing college basketball. I have gotten a few offers,” says Pettaway, “But, I also have colleges for like academics. I got into every college I applied to and I’m very proud of that.”

