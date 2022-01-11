Advertisement

Ruling on redistricting trial expected today

NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A decision is expected after a rapid trial over North Carolina’s new congressional maps.

The three trial judges have until Tuesday to rule on whether Republicans used partisan and racial data to unfairly give themselves an advantage. Regardless of the decision, it is likely that the case will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say that the maps approved by the General Assembly include partisan and racial gerrymanders and must be redrawn. Republican legislative leaders say the boundaries are lawful and the maps’ challengers failed to explain exactly how much partisanship in line-drawing is too much.

Primary elections have been delayed until May so that a ruling can be issued and the maps can be redrawn if needed.

