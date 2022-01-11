Advertisement

Rozier, Hornets hand Bucks 4th loss in last 5 games

Hornets 114, Bucks 106
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball hit an off-balance, go-ahead floater with 15 seconds left Monday night to lift the Charlotte Hornets over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks for the second straight game, 103-99.

Terry Rozier had 27 points, Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, and Miles Bridges added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won six of eight games and improved to 12-5 at home.

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.

The Bucks (26-17) had a chance to tie or take the lead on the next possession. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane and tried to dish to Pat Connaughton in the corner but instead threw the ball over his head and out of bounds with 3.3 seconds left, the Bucks’ 20th turnover of the game.

Bridges then sank two free throws to seal Charlotte’s win.

Hornets played without top reserve Kelly Oubre Jr., who entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Monday. Oubre was averaging 25 points over his last two games.

Hornets next play at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

