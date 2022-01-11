Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for witnesses surrounding a fatal pedestrian accident last night in Greenville.

Greenville Police said it happened just before 7:00 when emergency crews were called to Hooker Road.

The pedestrian, identified as Steven Wysokowski, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire/rescue.

Investigators said that Christopher King was heading north in the outside lane on Hooker Road in a Honda Accord when he hit Wysokowski.

Police said Wysokowski appeared to be crossing westbound across Hooker Road when he was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to call 252-329-3519 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

