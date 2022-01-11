Pitt County Board of Commissioners names county attorney

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has appointed a new county attorney.

The Pitt County Public Information Office says Jordan Smith was named county attorney during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.

Smith succeeds Janis Gallagher who was recently named Pitt County manager.

The PIO office says Smith has worked for the Pitt County Government since 2014 as assistant county attorney and later as deputy county attorney. He has additional experience as a government attorney in Eastern Carolina before then.

“The Board has had the pleasure of working with Jordan for the last seven years and is impressed with his work. Pitt County is very fortunate to have an outstanding legal department and the ability to promote from within,” Mike Fitzpatrick, Pitt County chairman said.

Gallagher added: “I am pleased that the Board made the decision to appoint Jordan to the County Attorney position, and look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Smith said of his appointment, “I am honored and grateful to be named County Attorney.”

“I want to thank the board for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working with the board, county manager Janis Gallagher and her senior leadership team, and all county departments as they work to serve the citizens of Pitt County.”

