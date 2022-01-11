Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Coldest ever in NC?

North Carolina has seen some arctic blasts, so what is the coldest ever in NC
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the recent cold snap and more on the way, I thought it would be cool, pun intended, to ask a trivia question about the coldest weather ever recorded in the old north state. Remember, we have high mountains in the western part of the state, so that is likely where the coldest happened.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 10
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Jan 10(WITN)

I will give you hint since many people in our studio guessed minus 21. That is not the correct answer. So, you now have a 1 in 3 chance. Good luck.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 10
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Jan 10(WITN)

Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, dropped to 34 degrees below zero on the morning of January 21, 1985. In Greenville, NC, the low was minus 4 that morning.

