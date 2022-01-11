Advertisement

Panthers fire 3 assistant coaches

Carolina went 5-12 this season
New Panthers logo
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have fired three coaches, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said on Monday the team’s primary goal this offseason was to improve its offensive and defensive lines, saying that success ``starts up front.’’

Carolina’s offensive line struggled all season and quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Cam Newton spent most of the season under duress.

The Panthers allowed 52 sacks, fifth most in the NFL and the team finished 5-12.

