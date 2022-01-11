Advertisement

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations fall just short of record high

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina hit a near-record high Tuesday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows 3,991 people were hospitalized with the virus.

That is the highest number recorded since Jan. 13th, 2021, when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 3,992.

As omicron continues its surge in North Carolina and across the country, health experts are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks, social distance, and wash hands frequently.

