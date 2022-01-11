Advertisement

NCEL 01-10-2022

NCEL 01-10-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe
WITN learns name of teenage son, police officer involved in deadly shooting
(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for abducted teen

Camp Lejeune cuts ribbon on new naval dental center
NCEL 01-10-22
Greenville community continues to rally in opposition of crypto facility
Lenoir County school board reinstates mask mandate
