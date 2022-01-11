Advertisement

More than sixty Greenville streets to be improved

Greenville street improvements
Greenville street improvements(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council has approved nearly $2 million in contracts to maintain and improve 62 streets throughout the city.

Fifty of those roadways will receive preservation work including crack sealing, micro paving, and new lane markers.

The remaining dozen will see more significant work such as milling, paving, and improvements geared toward the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s been a priority for us for several years now,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

Work is expected to get underway this spring.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe
WITN learns name of teenage son, police officer involved in deadly shooting

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: North Pitt’s Pettaway grows confidence and basketball skills to become Panthers senior leader
Area experts predict maps will be withdrawn
Area experts predict maps will be withdrawn
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning to be coldest in three years
Mask mandates in Lenoir county
Mask mandates in Lenoir county