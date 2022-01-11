More than sixty Greenville streets to be improved

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council has approved nearly $2 million in contracts to maintain and improve 62 streets throughout the city.

Fifty of those roadways will receive preservation work including crack sealing, micro paving, and new lane markers.

The remaining dozen will see more significant work such as milling, paving, and improvements geared toward the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s been a priority for us for several years now,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

“We’ve identified that one of the number one complaints we receive is that our road systems are not in adequate condition so for us to be able to pass this and see many of our roads throughout our city being repaved is very important for our community and our community’s growth.”

Work is expected to get underway this spring.

