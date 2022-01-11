More than sixty Greenville streets to be improved
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council has approved nearly $2 million in contracts to maintain and improve 62 streets throughout the city.
Fifty of those roadways will receive preservation work including crack sealing, micro paving, and new lane markers.
The remaining dozen will see more significant work such as milling, paving, and improvements geared toward the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It’s been a priority for us for several years now,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
Work is expected to get underway this spring.
