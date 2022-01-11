Advertisement

Kinston Teens hosting vaccine clinics this week

Kinston Teens
Kinston Teens(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A youth-led organization is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday.

Kinston Teens is hosting the clinics to give out first vaccination doses and booster shots. The event will also feature music, educational resources and mask and hand sanitizer giveaways. The events are happening at the following locations:

  • 10 AM to 5 PM at Holloway Recreation Center, 101 North Myrtle Avenue in Kinston, in partnership with the City of Kinston. COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests will also be available at this location.
  • 2 PM to 6 PM at Kinston-Lenoir Public Library, 510 North Queen Street in Kinston, in partnership with Neuse Regional Libraries.

Kinston Teens, which focuses on empowering young people through service, leadership and civic engagement, has been working to fight the pandemic since March of 2020.

For more information, click here or call (252) 522-8012. Appointments or pre-registration are not required.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe
WITN learns name of teenage son, police officer involved in deadly shooting
Fire destroyed a home on McCrae Street in Grifton Monday morning.
FIRE MARSHAL: Grifton house fire started by space heater

Latest News

NC redistricting map
Ruling on redistricting trial expected today
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Funeral services announced for Wilson police captain
Intersection of Speights Bridge Road and Walston Road in Greene County
DOT installing four-way stop in Greene County
Intersection of Speights Bridge Road and Walston Road in Greene County
DOT installing four-way stop in Greene County