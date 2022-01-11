Advertisement

Kinston mandates masks inside city buildings

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston has updated its face-covering requirements inside city facilities.

The office of the mayor says a temporary mask mandate has been implemented effective immediately and will continue until Feb. 1st, 2022.

The Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Department provided an update of face-covering regulations for facilities and programs.

Kinston Community Center and Mock Athletic Skills Facility:

  • All staff must wear masks at all times
  • Masks are required upon entry and exit of the facility
  • Temperature checks will continue to be completed upon entry into the facilities
  • Masks are required when moving throughout the facility in “public space” where six-feet distancing cannot be done
  • Masks are not required while actively using fitness equipment at this time (every other piece of equipment will be blocked off to create a six-foot barrier between users

Recreation centers and programs (Fairfield, Holloway, Martin C. Freeman, Nature Center, Health and Science Center, and all other county facilities, programs):

  • All staff must wear masks at all times
  • Masks are required upon entry and exit of the facility
  • Temperature checks will continue to be completed upon entry into the facilities
  • Masks are required when moving throughout the facility in “public space” where six-feet distancing cannot be done

Programs:

  • Masks are not required while actively participating in programmed recreation activities (basketball, pickleball, volleyball, touch tennis, etc.)
  • While on the bench waiting to play, all players and coaches are required to wear a mask
  • All spectators and visitors are required to wear a mask when watching recreation programming and social distancing is encouraged during this time

