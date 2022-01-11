Kinston mandates masks inside city buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston has updated its face-covering requirements inside city facilities.

The office of the mayor says a temporary mask mandate has been implemented effective immediately and will continue until Feb. 1st, 2022.

The Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Department provided an update of face-covering regulations for facilities and programs.

Kinston Community Center and Mock Athletic Skills Facility:

All staff must wear masks at all times

Masks are required upon entry and exit of the facility

Temperature checks will continue to be completed upon entry into the facilities

Masks are required when moving throughout the facility in “public space” where six-feet distancing cannot be done

Masks are not required while actively using fitness equipment at this time (every other piece of equipment will be blocked off to create a six-foot barrier between users

Recreation centers and programs (Fairfield, Holloway, Martin C. Freeman, Nature Center, Health and Science Center, and all other county facilities, programs):

All staff must wear masks at all times

Masks are required upon entry and exit of the facility

Temperature checks will continue to be completed upon entry into the facilities

Masks are required when moving throughout the facility in “public space” where six-feet distancing cannot be done

Programs:

Masks are not required while actively participating in programmed recreation activities (basketball, pickleball, volleyball, touch tennis, etc.)

While on the bench waiting to play, all players and coaches are required to wear a mask

All spectators and visitors are required to wear a mask when watching recreation programming and social distancing is encouraged during this time

