Judges rule in favor of GOP in redistricting challenge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A panel of Superior Court judges on Tuesday let stand the Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps for North Carolina.
The ruling in Wake County is expected to be immediately appealed to the state Supreme Court, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 4-3.
Voting rights groups have said the maps passed by the legislature in November were drawn for pure partisan gain and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities.
The new maps redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts based on the 2020 census.
The week-long trial wrapped up last week. The state Supreme Court has already delayed primaries until May 17th so the lawsuit could be heard.
State Attorney General Josh Stein, speaking to WITN shortly after the ruling, said an issue as important as political gerrymandering should be answered by the state’s highest court.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.