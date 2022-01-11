Judges rule in favor of GOP in redistricting challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A panel of Superior Court judges on Tuesday let stand the Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps for North Carolina.

The ruling in Wake County is expected to be immediately appealed to the state Supreme Court, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 4-3.

Voting rights groups have said the maps passed by the legislature in November were drawn for pure partisan gain and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities.

The new maps redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts based on the 2020 census.

“The NCGOP is pleased to see that the Superior Court panel has affirmed the maps drawn by the General Assembly following a fair and transparent redistricting process. The Panel correctly rejected Democrats’ wildly hypocritical scheme to sue their way into office with secret, gerrymandered maps and we hope the N.C. Supreme Court will uphold this decision.”

The week-long trial wrapped up last week. The state Supreme Court has already delayed primaries until May 17th so the lawsuit could be heard.

“I am disappointed by the three-judge panel’s decision to uphold the partisanly gerrymandered maps. The evidence presented demonstrates that Republicans lied to their colleagues when they promised a fair and transparent redistricting process. They cheated by using secret maps and closed door strategy sessions, then destroyed the maps they used.”

State Attorney General Josh Stein, speaking to WITN shortly after the ruling, said an issue as important as political gerrymandering should be answered by the state’s highest court.

“I strongly believe that voters should choose who their representatives are and not have the representatives cherrypick their voters and I believe that the North Carolina Constitution protects that right and we’ll see what the North Carolina Supreme Court decides.”

