Advertisement

Judges rule in favor of GOP in redistricting challenge

NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A panel of Superior Court judges on Tuesday let stand the Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps for North Carolina.

The ruling in Wake County is expected to be immediately appealed to the state Supreme Court, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 4-3.

Voting rights groups have said the maps passed by the legislature in November were drawn for pure partisan gain and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities.

The new maps redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts based on the 2020 census.

The week-long trial wrapped up last week. The state Supreme Court has already delayed primaries until May 17th so the lawsuit could be heard.

State Attorney General Josh Stein, speaking to WITN shortly after the ruling, said an issue as important as political gerrymandering should be answered by the state’s highest court.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner
DEPUTIES: Teacher/coach improperly touched child at elementary school
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe
WITN learns name of teenage son, police officer involved in deadly shooting

Latest News

Jordan Smith
Pitt County Board of Commissioners names county attorney
After recusal delays, state court hears amendments case Feb. 14
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
ENC expert weighs in on Biden vaccine mandates heading to Supreme Court