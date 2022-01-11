Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest night of the winter so far expected tonight

Coldest air in three years Tuesday night
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure is settling in for many of the Eastern states which will keep us sunny but allow us to get cold. Temperatures will dip to the low 20s and upper teens Tuesday night. The drop to the teens won’t break any records here in the East, but it will be the coldest we’ve gotten in three years.

Rain will stay out of the forecast for most of us through the end of the week, however a few rain showers are possible along the coast on Thursday. Right now, our team is watching the chance for rain or snow this weekend, mainly on Sunday. We’ll be watching the setup closely and updating the forecast accordingly as we get new data.

Tuesday

Sunny, breezy and cold. High 39. Wind: N 10 G 20. Wind Chill: 33.

Tuesday Night

Clear sky and bitter cold. Low 19. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday

Sunny and cold with a high of 49. Wind: SW 5.

Thursday

Partly cloudy and cool with a high of 54. Isolated coastal shower possible. Wind: W 5.

