Jacksonville police investigating shooting that left two injured

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police say they are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

The Jacksonville Police Department says at about 12:47 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the area of Cardinal Road. They found a 15-year-old girl and 47-year-old man had been shot.

Police say the two victims were brought to Camp Lejeune’s naval hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Christopher Funcke says the investigation is active and detectives are following up on leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.