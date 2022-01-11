Hurricanes game Tuesday at Flyers has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WITN) - The National Hockey League announced that Tuesday night’s contest scheduled to be played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed.

The Hurricanes have had 7 games postponed by COVID-19 this season and none have yet to have a make up date.

The NHL announced Rod Brind’Amour will coach the Metropolitan Division at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend February 4th and 5th in Las Vegas.

The coach of each club leading each division in points percentage on January 10 would be division representative. The Canes topping their division and the NHL.

The Canes are 24-7-2 with a league best goal differential of +42.

The rosters and captains will be announced Thursday night. Fans can vote in left out players with the last men in voting which will be announced at a later date.

