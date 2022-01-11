Greenville community continues to rally in opposition of crypto facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville community members and organization leaders met again Monday to show their opposition to a cryptomining facility trying to plant itself in the city. They also protested Friday.

In October, Pitt County residents in Belvoir spoke out against the crypto company Compute North building a facility next to Belvoir Elementary School.

In November, Compute North withdrew its permit request, but in a statement, said, “...we remain optimistic about receiving approval to commence with building a new data center facility in Eastern North Carolina, bringing benefits to the local economy and power grid.”

On Dec. 21st, the City of Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the city code that would permit a “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses in the city where the facilities could be located.

Greenville resident Karen Zipf says she has concerns over noise and environmental harm that the facility could cause. She hopes citizens will oppose the zoning changes at the city council meeting on Thursday.

“I’m really hoping to spread some awareness about the problems because I’m not sure Greenville residents really know that about the threat of this company coming into town.”

Several civic organizations including the Pitt County NAACP and Interfaith Clergy joined the protest.

