Advertisement

Greenville community continues to rally in opposition of crypto facility

Greenville community protests against cryptomining facility
Greenville community protests against cryptomining facility(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville community members and organization leaders met again Monday to show their opposition to a cryptomining facility trying to plant itself in the city. They also protested Friday.

In October, Pitt County residents in Belvoir spoke out against the crypto company Compute North building a facility next to Belvoir Elementary School.

In November, Compute North withdrew its permit request, but in a statement, said, “...we remain optimistic about receiving approval to commence with building a new data center facility in Eastern North Carolina, bringing benefits to the local economy and power grid.”

On Dec. 21st, the City of Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the city code that would permit a “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses in the city where the facilities could be located.

Greenville resident Karen Zipf says she has concerns over noise and environmental harm that the facility could cause. She hopes citizens will oppose the zoning changes at the city council meeting on Thursday.

Several civic organizations including the Pitt County NAACP and Interfaith Clergy joined the protest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Three people dead in Bell Arthur mobile home fire
(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for abducted teen
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Wilson police officer carried back home after dying in line of duty from a medical condition, officials say

Latest News

Pamlico County Schools
ENC school systems navigate staffing shortages
ECU returns for spring semester as COVID-19 concerns loom
Fire marshals give fire safety tips.
Fire marshals stress safety tips after slew of fires
Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder