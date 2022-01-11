Funeral services announced for Wilson police captain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Wilson police captain who died in the line of duty from a medical condition.

A visitation for Capt. Reggie Smith will be held at Stevens Funeral Home in Wilson from 1- 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Friday. A homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at L.N. Forbes Tabernacle OFWB in Wilson with full law enforcement rites. A burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Officials say Smith, a longtime police officer and mentor, died last week while on the job from a medical condition.

“Captain Smith was an integral part of the Wilson Police Athletic League, most recently serving as president. Captain Smith served as a mentor and friend to countless Wilson youth.”

Police say Smith was with the department for nearly 23 years. He started out as a patrol officer, and progressed through the ranks and was promoted to captain in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.