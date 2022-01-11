Firefighters respond to Greenville senior living complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fire was limited to one apartment late this morning at a Greenville senior living complex.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest Road around 11:20 a.m.

He said 26 people were temporarily evacuated and one resident had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Multiple ambulances were brought in as a precaution.

Beddard said residents were allowed back in their apartments this afternoon and the fire department is continuing to investigate what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.