Firefighters respond to Greenville senior living complex
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fire was limited to one apartment late this morning at a Greenville senior living complex.
Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said they were called to Willow Spring Apartments on Spring Forest Road around 11:20 a.m.
He said 26 people were temporarily evacuated and one resident had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Multiple ambulances were brought in as a precaution.
Beddard said residents were allowed back in their apartments this afternoon and the fire department is continuing to investigate what started the fire.
