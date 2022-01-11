Fire marshals stress safety tips after slew of fires

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several space heater fires were reported locally and nationally this week. The devastation has prompted fire officials to stress the importance of fire safety.

A space heater fire was reported in Grifton, just one day after the tragic fire at a Bronx apartment building in New York City that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris also confirmed an electrical fire Sunday in Bell Arthur killed three people. While the fire is believed to be the result of cords, a space heater was also in use at the home.

“The Last two days have really hit home,” Morris said.

“Our hearts go out to these families of those who have died,” Brian Kelly, Jacksonville fire marshal said.

Both fire marshals provided a list of safety tips for people when using space heaters:

Keep a space heater 3 feet away from any other objects

Don’t space heaters when unattended

Do not leave space heaters plugged in overnight

Make sure a third-party safety check has been done on your space heater

“For us, it is so important that we don’t let their death be in vain, that we learn from it so those people that are watching... you have to think ‘if it happened to them it can happen to me.’”

