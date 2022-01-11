ENC school systems navigate staffing shortages

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County Schools leaders are figuring out how to handle COVID-related staffing shortages.

According to Henry Rice, Pamlico County Schools administrative services executive director, about 7% of the district’s entire staff was out with COVID-related cases Monday.

In Carteret County, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard says 2.05% of employees had school-affected COVID-19 cases last week.

Jennifer Johnson, Carteret County Schools’ public information officer said in part, “Carteret County Public Schools is fully operational and welcomed students back to schools and their learning environment last Wednesday. We currently do not have any critical staffing shortages.”

Rice said the majority of cases in the Pamlico County School District come from classroom staff.

“Bus drivers not so much right now, I think we had four bus drivers out today and only one of those was actually in quarantine. Most of it is teachers and support staff.”

When a substitute is not available, Rice said they call on support staff to fill the void. “We actually had a substitute in our media center, so they had to close the media center, so they can use that substitute in another location,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rice added that the school system is doing its best and hoping to keep kids in school as long as it can.

“I think there’s a little bit of nerves in the offices, but we’re here for the students.”

According to the Onslow County School District’s COVID-19 website, as of Jan. 6th, 0.18% of staff were quarantined and 1.3% of staff tested positive.

