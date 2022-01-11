Advertisement

ENC school systems navigate staffing shortages

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico County Schools leaders are figuring out how to handle COVID-related staffing shortages.

According to Henry Rice, Pamlico County Schools administrative services executive director, about 7% of the district’s entire staff was out with COVID-related cases Monday.

In Carteret County, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard says 2.05% of employees had school-affected COVID-19 cases last week.

Jennifer Johnson, Carteret County Schools’ public information officer said in part, “Carteret County Public Schools is fully operational and welcomed students back to schools and their learning environment last Wednesday. We currently do not have any critical staffing shortages.”

Rice said the majority of cases in the Pamlico County School District come from classroom staff.

When a substitute is not available, Rice said they call on support staff to fill the void. “We actually had a substitute in our media center, so they had to close the media center, so they can use that substitute in another location,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rice added that the school system is doing its best and hoping to keep kids in school as long as it can.

According to the Onslow County School District’s COVID-19 website, as of Jan. 6th, 0.18% of staff were quarantined and 1.3% of staff tested positive.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Three people dead in Bell Arthur mobile home fire
(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for abducted teen
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Wilson police officer carried back home after dying in line of duty from a medical condition, officials say

Latest News

Greenville community protests against cryptomining facility
Greenville community continues to rally in opposition of crypto facility
ECU returns for spring semester as COVID-19 concerns loom
Fire marshals give fire safety tips.
Fire marshals stress safety tips after slew of fires
Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder