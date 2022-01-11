DHHS: North Carolina secures more COVID-19 tests, testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says more than a million COVID-19 test kits are heading to our state.

The DHHS says it contracted with two more testing vendors to expand local testing options and expand the abilities of the existing 12 vendors.

The department says it has ordered 700,000 professional and at-home rapid test kits, bringing the total number on their way to our state to more than 1 million.

The DHHS says it has delivered more than 250,000 swabs, antigen kits, and other testing supplies to testing partners statewide and with the help from its vendors, ten counties have opened new sites or will open them in the coming weeks. Some of these counties include Wake County and Wilson County.

The DHHS continues to urge people to get vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the virus. Vaccine locations can be found here.

