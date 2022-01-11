DEPUTIES: Teacher improperly touched child at elementary school

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County teacher accused of improperly touching a student at an elementary school will be in court on Friday.

Court records say James Faulkner, of Beulaville, is due in court after being charged last month with four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and four counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.

Faulkner, a seventh-grade teacher at Beulaville Elementary School, was charged by Duplin County deputies a week before Christmas.

Deputies say the crimes happened at the school and they opened their investigation on November 19th.

The student was in one of Faulkner’s classes, according to deputies. They said there were “many incidents of inappropriate touching to private areas” of the child’s body.

Deputies say once they began their investigation, witnesses came forward saying that they have personally seen the touching.

It’s not known if the 46-year-old man still works at the school. WITN has asked the school system for an update on the teacher’s employment status and we’re still awaiting a response for those public records.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.