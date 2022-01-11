Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Teacher improperly touched child at elementary school

James Faulkner
James Faulkner(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County teacher accused of improperly touching a student at an elementary school will be in court on Friday.

Court records say James Faulkner, of Beulaville, is due in court after being charged last month with four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and four counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.

Faulkner, a seventh-grade teacher at Beulaville Elementary School, was charged by Duplin County deputies a week before Christmas.

Deputies say the crimes happened at the school and they opened their investigation on November 19th.

The student was in one of Faulkner’s classes, according to deputies. They said there were “many incidents of inappropriate touching to private areas” of the child’s body.

Deputies say once they began their investigation, witnesses came forward saying that they have personally seen the touching.

It’s not known if the 46-year-old man still works at the school. WITN has asked the school system for an update on the teacher’s employment status and we’re still awaiting a response for those public records.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Parents, four-year-old son die in Bell Arthur weekend fire
Shanya Richardson
DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft
Olivia Venters
Abducted Craven County teen found safe
WITN learns name of teenage son, police officer involved in deadly shooting
Fire destroyed a home on McCrae Street in Grifton Monday morning.
FIRE MARSHAL: Grifton house fire started by space heater

Latest News

Police looking for witnesses in Greenville pedestrian fatal
NC redistricting map
Ruling on redistricting trial expected today
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Funeral services announced for Wilson police captain
Kinston Teens
Kinston Teens hosting vaccine clinics this week