Camp Lejeune cuts ribbon on new naval dental center
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday for a new dental center in Onslow County.
The 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the new 70,000 square foot state-of-the-art Naval Dental Center on Camp Lejeune.
The dental center will be able to house up to 7,000 patients in need of dental care, offer training for dental students furthering their dental education, and provide upgraded facilities for dental hygienists and lab technicians to improve their abilities in dental care.
Lt. Gen. Ronald Price, Defense Health Agency director and Jennifer McGuire Havemen, director for dental services at the dental center, spoke about the excitement of the ceremony and their attention to safety during the pandemic.
The building project cost about $44 million and is replacing four outdated buildings across Camp Lejeune.
