WITN learns name of teenage son, police officer involved in deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of the teen who deputies say was shot by his police officer father two weeks ago in Onslow County.

The funeral for 15-year-old Alex Clukey will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Christian Life Fellowship Church in Jacksonville, according to his obituary.

The teen died last week after being shot in the head outside the family home on Haw Branch Road.

The shooting happened on December 27th and deputies said at the time that the child’s father accidentally shot his son in the head.

Authorities refused to release the names of those involved, but WITN has learned the father is Det. John Clukey. The police department said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

On a recording of sheriff’s office radio traffic, a dispatcher told responding deputies that “they were playing with toy guns. Somehow they’ve had a gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office said they hope to turn over the results of their investigation to the district attorney this week who will then decide if any charges should be brought..

