Vanceboro woman facing drug trafficking charges

Shatine Campbell
Shatine Campbell(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro woman is facing a slew of drug trafficking charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted by New Bern police charged Shatine Campbell, 39 after searching her home on Oak Grove Road Friday.

Authorities say they Campbell is charged with felony trafficking in opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone and clonazepam pills, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse by leaving illegal drugs and a loaded firearm out in the open where children could easily obtain them.

Campbell is being held in Craven County under a $750,000 bond.

