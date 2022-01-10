UPDATE: Bell Arthur fatal fire traced to electrical overload in extension cords, fire marshal said

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WITN) - The fire marshal said that a fire that killed three people in Pitt County this past weekend was likely the result of an electrical overload.

Three people died in Sunday morning’s fire on Nichols Road in Bell Arthur.

Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN Monday that the fire’s cause was narrowed down to overloaded extension cords but because there were so many running through the home it would be difficult to determine which caused the blaze.

Morris said that there was a space heater in use.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.