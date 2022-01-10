Advertisement

UPDATE: Bell Arthur fatal fire traced to electrical overload in extension cords, fire marshal said

Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WITN) - The fire marshal said that a fire that killed three people in Pitt County this past weekend was likely the result of an electrical overload.

Three people died in Sunday morning’s fire on Nichols Road in Bell Arthur.

Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN Monday that the fire’s cause was narrowed down to overloaded extension cords but because there were so many running through the home it would be difficult to determine which caused the blaze.

Morris said that there was a space heater in use.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Three people dead in Bell Arthur mobile home fire
(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for abducted teen
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Wilson police officer carried back home after dying in line of duty from a medical condition, officials say
Multiple crews respond to early morning structure fire

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold days ahead; Upper teens for some
Deputies are investigating after they say a man was fatally shot by an off-duty deputy.
Man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy, sparking protest
Fire
Fire Marshal: Grifton house fire started by space heater
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6