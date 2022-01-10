Rotary International president visits Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The president of Rotary International is paying a visit to Eastern Carolina.

Shekhar Mehta, of West Bengal, India, is visiting the Eastern Carolina Rotary district this week.

On Monday, Mehta toured EastPoint Prosthetics and Orthotics and Additive America in Kinston.

The organizations were recognized for making plastic face shields and shipping them to India during the pandemic.

Mehta toured EastPoint Monday morning with members of the Kinston Rotary Club to see how the face shields and prosthetics are made. He says their efforts reflect Rotary International’s commitment to serving others.

“There is no better example than what I saw here today. When you put those limbs on people who have lost their limbs, you’re changing their lives. You’re serving them and changing their lives.”

Mehta will also be speaking at the Rotary Foundation banquet in Duplin County Tuesday night.

