Hiring event aimed to help QVC employees impacted by fire

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A hiring event is aimed at helping QVC employees who were displaced from their workspace following a deadly fire.

Turning Point Workplace Development Board is collaborating with NC-Works to host a hiring event to help the 1,900 employees impacted by the fire.

A virtual fair is happening on January 18th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. here.

An in-person hiring event will take place at the Rocky Mount Event Center on 285 NE Main Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on January 20th.

About 40 employers are expected to be at the event. The in person event will follow COVID-19 protocol.

