Hiring event aimed to help QVC employees impacted by fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A hiring event is aimed at helping QVC employees who were displaced from their workspace following a deadly fire.

Turning Point Workplace Development Board is collaborating with NC-Works to host a hiring event to help the 1,900 employees impacted by the fire.

A virtual fair is happening on January 18th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. here.

An in-person hiring event will take place at the Rocky Mount Event Center on 285 NE Main Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on January 20th.

About 40 employers are expected to be at the event. The in person event will follow COVID-19 protocol.

