Onslow County breaks one-day COVID-19 cases record

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County set a record for COVID-19 cases late last week.

County officials say 756 new cases of the virus were reported Friday which is 177 more than the previous record set last Monday.

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Hoover also reports another death due to COVID-19, from a person under 65 years old with underlying conditions.

Officials say there are nearly 2,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Onslow County as of 2:18 p.m. Monday and the positivity rate for testing in the county has soared to 26.8%. The state’s positivity rate is 31.1% and climbing.

Onslow County’s positivity rate is 10.5% higher than last Monday and the state’s rate is 3.7% higher than last Monday.

There are 11 outbreaks and clusters in Onslow County.

County health officials say 71.1% of Onslow County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only 56.8% of residents are fully vaccinated. Up-to-date vaccination information can be found here.

