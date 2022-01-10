North Carolina sets two COVID-19 records on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state set two COVID-19 records on Saturday as the omicron variant continues its surge.

In data released Monday afternoon, the state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 29,069 new cases on Saturday, up from Friday’s record of 28,474.

On Sunday there were 23,857 new cases, while on Monday that figure stood at 18,254. Typically the number of actual tests conducted drops on the weekends.

DHHS also reported a new record for the percentage of daily positive tests, with 31.1% on Saturday. The previous record was on Thursday at 30.5%.

The omicron variant continues to increase the number of people in the hospital with the virus. That number now stands at 3,850, compared to 1,518 a month ago.

