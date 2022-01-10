Lenoir County school board reinstates mask mandate

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County school board voted 4-2 in favor of making masks mandatory for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors at all Lenoir County Public School facilities.

The mandate will go into effect Wednesday, Jan. 12th.

The school board added in the motion that the stipulation is that if school-based COVID-19 cases are less than 1% of the school-based population, and the community spread is not “high” for a period of three consecutive weeks, the committee will reconvene “and review the metrics and make a recommendation” pertaining to the face-covering policy.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.