Advertisement

Lenoir County school board reinstates mask mandate

(Tony Geftos)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County school board voted 4-2 in favor of making masks mandatory for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors at all Lenoir County Public School facilities.

The mandate will go into effect Wednesday, Jan. 12th.

The school board added in the motion that the stipulation is that if school-based COVID-19 cases are less than 1% of the school-based population, and the community spread is not “high” for a period of three consecutive weeks, the committee will reconvene “and review the metrics and make a recommendation” pertaining to the face-covering policy.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder
Three people died and two escaped after a fire at a mobile home in Bell Arthur on Sunday.
Three people dead in Bell Arthur mobile home fire
(Middle): Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for abducted teen
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Wilson police officer carried back home after dying in line of duty from a medical condition, officials say
Multiple crews respond to early morning structure fire

Latest News

Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
Greenville man charged with wife’s murder
Vanceboro woman facing drug trafficking charges
Vanceboro woman facing drug trafficking charges
Onslow County breaks one-day COVID-19 cases record
Pamlico County School staff seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases
Pamlico County School staff seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases