Jacksonville to begin requiring masks at city facilities, other rules amid omicron surge

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New COVID-19 protocols are in place for one Eastern Carolina city’s government as the omicron variant drives a surge in cases.

Jacksonville said starting Monday masks will be required while visiting city facilities.

The city is asking people to make note of several other requirements:

Public access to city hall will be limited to the atrium and check-in with the receptionist will be required.

Walk-in access to city hall for utility billing will be suspended until further notice. Customers may use the external dropbox, drive-up window, visit the City’s website, JacksonvilleNC.gov/UtilityBilling or call 910 938-5248 for assistance.

All Advisory Committee meetings are canceled until further notice.

City council meeting attendance will be limited to 20 people inside the council chamber, including elected members and staff. Access will be limited to those signed up for public comment or to address the council on an agenda item.

Jacksonville Transit: Masks will continue to be required at all times, for all individuals, when aboard Jacksonville Transit buses until further notice.

Jacksonville Recreation: Recreation programs services will be limited with safety restrictions based on specific programs. Call the City Recreation Department at 910 938-5312 for details.

Passport Services: Passport services at City Hall and the Center for Public Safety will be limited to scheduled appointments only. Visit JacksonvilleNC.gov/Passports or call 910-938-5200 for details.

The Jacksonville Center for Public Safety: The public may interact with staff via the Taxi Permit Window at the main entrance to the Center. Taxi permits that expire during the closure will be automatically extended until the building reopens. No fingerprinting services will be offered during this time.

All City Fire Stations will be closed to families and the public. Potential visitors should call the Administrative Line at 910-455-4000.

