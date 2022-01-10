Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The grand jury has indicted the man accused of hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer last month on several charges.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Daniel Morgan has been indicted on charges of:

Involuntary manslaughter

Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Reckless driving

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles

Fictitious tag.

Morgan was set to face a judge on Monday before the case was moved to the grand jury. It was to be his first court appearance since the deadly Dec. 22 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin.

Goodwin was assisting at a previous crash on Interstate 85 in the early morning hours of Dec. 22 when investigators say Morgan was at the wheel of his tractor-trailer.

According to authorities, Morgan failed to move over and crashed into another truck and into those officers.

Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave days earlier, died and three other officers were injured in the crash.

Court records state Morgan had fictitious license plates, tried to walk away from the scene, and removed a device from the truck in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

The police report states Morgan told police he didn’t know what happened after the crash and didn’t know about the device or walking away from the scene.

