Fire Marshal: Grifton house fire started by space heater

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Several people have been displaced by a house fire that was started by a space heater.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said that the call came in just after 7 a.m. for a fire on McCrae Street in Grifton.

Morris said that the fire was started by a space heater that was too close to a bed.

Three people who were home at the time were able to get out safely and there were no injuries to firefighters.

Grifton, Winterville, Ayden, and Gardnerville fire departments responded to the blaze.

