DEPUTIES: Woman blows through stopped school bus during chase after grills theft

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was arrested Monday after deputies say she stole grills, passed a stopped school bus, and drove for two miles with deflated tires.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Shanya Richardson, of Rocky Mount, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, passing a stopped school bus, and misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies say they got a call that said grills were stolen off of St. Lewis Road in Macclesfield. They say the victim followed Richardson on NC 43 North toward Rocky Mount, and once deputies arrived, they tried to make a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, Richardson drove past a stopped school bus with its stop arm activated and kept driving. According to deputies, they deployed stop sticks which deflated the front two tires of Richardson’s truck. However, she continued to drive another two miles without stopping.

The sheriff’s office says Richardson was finally unable to control the truck and stopped near Bulluck School Road and NC 43 North.

Deputies say they made a felony vehicle stop and tried to have Richardson exit the truck, but she refused. They say they took her out of the truck and arrested her.

Richardson is jailed on a $25,000 secured bond.

