Man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy, sparking protest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The shooting of a Black man by a sheriff’s deputy sparked a protest Sunday.

The Fayetteville Police Department said 37-year-old Jason Walker was struck by the truck of an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy. Authorities said the deputy shot Walker before 911. The deputy was not identified by police.

The police department said a preliminary investigation determined Walker “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.”

A group of protesters demonstrated outside the Fayetteville police station Sunday, disputing the account given by police.

The SBI is now in charge of the case.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.