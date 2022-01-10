Advertisement

After recusal delays, state court hears amendments case Feb. 14

Jan. 10, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s highest court has rescheduled arguments in a case over whether two state constitution amendments approved by voters in 2018 should be voided because legislators who approved the ballot referendums were elected from racially biased districts.

The state Supreme Court announced that litigation filed by the NAACP will be heard Feb. 14. That’s months later than once scheduled.

The delay came after the civil rights group asked that two justices be disqualified because of conflicts.

The court then decided to reexamine its recusal rules, and Friday the two justices wrote they would remain on the case. One amendment requires photo identification to vote.

