Greenville man charged with wife’s murder

Police say Demetrius Cooper, 40, shot and killed his wife on Saturday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The wife of a Greenville man was shot and killed on Saturday.

Greenville Police said officers came to the home at 4275 Williamsbrook Lane, Unit B after 7 p.m. on Saturday after the suspect, Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, called 911 and said he had shot and killed his wife, Amy Bland Roland, 44.

Cooper met the officers outside and when he would not comply with verbal commands, he was tased and taken into custody without further incident, according to GPD.

GPD is investigating the case and Cooper has been charged with an open count of murder. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.

