Trenton Volunteer Fire Dept. brings back auction

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - From tractors, and car bodies, to kitchen appliances, and living room furniture, there was something for everyone at the Trent Volunteer Fire Department’s annual auction at the Jones County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

More than 1500 items were entered at $5 a piece to the grounds. A 10% commission, up to $250, was taken from each sale, with all of the funds benefiting the fire department’s operations.

“We just built a new fire station last year and bought a new fire truck,” said assistant fire chief Kyle Koonce. “We missed a year of our fundraising so it’s very important that we make some money.”

The fundraising was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

In years past, the auction was “to bring the people to buy the food,” said Clifton Mills. He was responsible for cooking 1800 chicken halves for the fundraiser’s barbeque plates.

Now, “it’s hard to do one without the other,” adds Nick Norris who cooked 39 hogs alongside him.

Feeding the anticipated thousands of bidders took help from other community groups.

“Local farmers and just community workers in general, from several communities and counties, they come and help us out,” said Norris

The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department hold just one fundraiser each year to fund their work.

“When we make our money here, we match it with grants,” said Norris. “So, the fundraiser helps with that.”

COVID-19 protocols were in place at the fairgrounds, including a vaccination and booster clinic on site.

