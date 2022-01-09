Three people dead in Bell Arthur mobile home fire

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WITN) - Three people died and two people escaped after an early morning fire in Bell Arthur on Sunday.

The Red Oak Fire Dept. reported on Facebook multiple agencies responded in the area on Nichols Road in Bell Arthur at 3:45 a.m.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the Red Cross was responding to the family who was affected by the fire on Sunday. The home at 2624 Nichols Road was a total loss, according to Morris.

Morris said the investigation remains officially opened but the cause of the fire was officially undetermined, however, it appears to have been electrical in nature.

Morris said the investigation remains open should they get other intel from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is being handled by the Pitt County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bell Arthur Fire Dept. and an official from the Office of State Fire Marshal.

