Multiple crews respond to early morning structure fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WITN) - The Red Oak fire department is encouraging people to pray for the family involved in a structure fire early Sunday morning after multiple crews went out to the call.

“Please pray for the family involved in this unfortunate incident.”

Facebook post, Red Oak fire department

According to a social media post to Red Oak fire departments Facebook page, Red Oak and other area fire departments went out to the call in the 2400th block of Nichols Road in Bell Arthur around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Multiple officials responded to the call, the post does not say if the incident was a total loss.

