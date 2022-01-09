Kinston native Dunn sinks ECU men’s hoops at the buzzer for Temple

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WITN) - Kinston native Damian Dunn hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Temple to a 78-75 victory over ECU in an American Athletic Conference contest.

Dunn dropped a game high 33-points for the Owls sinking his home area team in the process.

Alanzo Frink had a season high 15 points to the lead the way for ECU. Tremont Robinson-White had 14 and Vance Jackson had 12 points in the loss.

The Pirates fall to 10-4, 1-1 AAC with the loss. It was their first true road game of the season.

East Carolina heads to Cincinnat next to face the Bearcats on Wednesday night.

