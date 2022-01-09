Jamesville fire and EMS station hosts blood drive Sunday

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington-Tyrrell county EMS is encouraging people to come out and give blood Sunday.

“No better way to start the new year than by saving a life!”

A post on the county’s EMS page says the community blood drive will take place in the Jamesville fire and EMS station’s conference room.

The event goes from12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to schedule an appointment and enter: JamesvilleFD&EMS

