ECU women’s basketball falls to UCF in conference opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina started on an 11-0 run but unable to make the separation hold up falling to Central Florida 52-43 on Saturday in Greenville.

The Pirates hadn’t played in two weeks after getting COVID-19 in the program. Raven Johnson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tylar Bennett had 4 points and a season high 11 rebounds for ECU. Taniyah Thompson had a team high 13 for the Pirates.

ECU falls to 7-7. UCF is 10-2. ECU next plays at Tulsa on Tuesday. They make a quick turnaround to make up a game at SMU on Thursday.

