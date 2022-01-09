Advertisement

Carolina Hurricanes fall to Panthers in OT

Florida 4, Carolina 3 (OT)
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Anthony Duclair scored the game winner in overtime as the Florida Panthers topped the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Raleigh on Saturday night.

Duclair wins it in overtime

The Canes did pick up a point despite the OT loss.

Alex Lyon was called up to play in net for the Canes and made 32 saves.

Sebastian Aho set up two goals and now has 37 points in 30 games.

Brady Skjei stays red hot scoring a goal and now has 8 points in his last 5 games. 4 goals in his last 3.

The Panthers next play Philadelphia on Tuesday night at 7 PM.

